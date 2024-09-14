Proposed Batavia neighborhood development causes tax concerns for Clermont County officials

BATAVIA, Ohio — A proposed neighborhood development is creating a battle between the village and the township of Batavia.

On Tuesday, Batavia Village’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a developer’s plan to build nearly 800 town- and single-family homes. It will take place on the land annexed between Clough Pike and Taylor Road.

To incentivize growth, the development is utilizing a tax incentive program called the Community Reinvestment Area, which offers a 15-year tax abatement. Residents would make payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT) directly to the village, which can allocate them as they wish.

Provided. The housing development proposal.

“The tax reductions from CRA developments result in a shortfall in funding for (essential) services, which could burden the entire community in both Batavia Township and the Village of Batavia,” the township wrote on Facebook last week. “As new tax levies are assessed, the financial responsibility for funding these services may increasingly fall on properties outside the CRA areas, leading to higher tax bills for current residents.”

Central Joint Fire-EMS District Chief Kevin Riley on Monday told his board he was concerned about the increase in residents without an increase in funding when crews are already coming off a record setting month.

“I have asked twice for us, for the fire district, to be made whole,” Riley said, adding there will already need to be another levy to accommodate the expiration of federal funding that expanded staffing levels.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Members of the Central Joint Fire-EMS District board listen to Chief Kevin Riley on Monday.

Batavia Local School District’s superintendent is also raising concerns. In a message to families, Keith Millard wrote “it is reasonable to expect that there could be a significant future budget impact with the number of new students who may have to be accommodated at a reduced financial support level.”

At the Clermont County Airport, Sporty’s CEO Michael Wolf is in a tailspin. He’s spent 52 years working on the property.

“We have such a great airport. We have such a great future, and this development could crush all that,” he said.

Lot Tan/WCPO Clermont County Airport



The edge of the development borders the airport’s property. Wolf said some residents will have airplanes starting engines 20-30 feet from residents’ back door.

“The end result is, this is the beginning of the end for the airport,” Wolf said, citing other cities that saw operational disruptions and loss of funding when residential development began near those airports.

”The village seems to be trying to supercharge their growth,” he said. “They'll get a big impact. But, you know, they're not … looking ahead at the future.”

Andrew Rowan/WCPO The proposed 794 home development will be built in these woods, which was annexed by the village of Batavia. It borders the Clermont County Airport.

On funding to the fire district, Batavia Village Mayor Scott Runck said he's “always open for discussion.”

“Now, will that change the council members' minds? That's up to them,” Runck said.

Runck told WCPO on Monday he would be open to talking about the plans. But on Wednesday said he couldn’t find time in his schedule and requested emailed questions. After sending them, WCPO did not receive a reply.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Batavia Village Scott Runck at Monday's CJFED meeting.

Karen Swartz, Batavia Township administrator, said it is completely up to the village’s council to decide whether to move forward: “This is 100% the Village of Batavia’s decision at this point.”

“The area that is in question is in their district. They currently have a CRA which … they’ve applied for through the state,” she said.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Batavia Township

Batavia’s Planning and Zoning Commission will host a hearing on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at 65 N. Second Street. It is open to the public.

On Friday, the village posted a statement on Facebook saying topics will be limited to zoning matters only.

“Topics that do not relate to zoning such as tax incentives will not be heard,” the village said.

Swartz with the township is encouraging village residents who live in older homes to attend, as well as members from the township.

“They're paying for it, and their neighbors are not, and they're all getting the same service,” said Swartz.