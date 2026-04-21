Troopers: Woman killed, man seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured, Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash occurred on Old State Route 32 Road at the intersection of Zagar Road shortly after 4:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was driving a 2004 Ford Focus west on Old State Route 32 Road when he attempted to turn left onto Zagar Road and struck a 2011 Nissan Rogue, which was being driven by a 31-year-old man. After the crash, both vehicles came to a stop on the southeast corner of the intersection, troopers said.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Troopers said the 18-year-old man in the Ford Focus was transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Ford Focus, Laraina Holder, was transported via AirCare to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. Holder was later pronounced dead, troopers said.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue and one passenger in the vehicle were treated at the scene with minor injuries. Another passenger in the Nissan Rogue was transported to Clermont Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol's Batavia Post.