BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Voters will decide May 5 if Batavia Township will get its own fire department.

For more than 20 years, both the township and the Village of Batavia have been served by the Central Joint Fire-EMS District (CJFED). After the fire district's levy failed in November, the township is trying to find a different solution for fire and EMS services.

“It’s a 7.9 mil levy ask to bring our own fire department on board under the auspices of the township," Batavia Township Fiscal Officer Jennifer Haley said. "It would dissolve the Central Joint Fire-EMS District."

The cost would be $330 per $100k value, according to the township.

We asked Haley what led the township to place this levy on the ballot.

“There was a disparity in funding, with the township being 93% of the valuation that funds the district, and 7% coming from the village. And somehow the 50/50 relationship wasn’t the right move," Haley said.

Watch to learn more details about the proposed fire and EMS levy in Batavia Township:

Batavia Township residents to decide if they'll have their own fire department in levy vote

The township's fiscal officer said that as the population has grown, so has the burden put on first responders.

“Since the district came into business in 2002, we’ve grown by 71% in our call volume," Haley said.

The levy would include funding to build a new fire station. Trustee Danielle Wessel said it would likely be located on the west side of the township limits.

"The more west side of our district has longer response times, and they're a more populated area," Wessel said. "So with this ... to be able to get this levy and get a location that will be on the west side, we’ll be able to meet national standards."

If voters approve the levy, Haley said the township would begin moving personnel to the township umbrella — from the chief on down.

"It would be a different logo eventually, and same faces, same professionalism," Haley said.

We asked Village of Batavia Administrator Chip Stewart his perspective on the situation. He told us the village is evaluating all its options and won't be able to make any decisions until township residents decide the fate of the levy.

More questions on the levy may be answered by going to the township's FAQ page. Election day is Tuesday, May 5.