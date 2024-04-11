Batavia substitute teacher sentenced after inappropriate relationship with student

BATAVIA, Ohio — A substitute teacher with Batavia Local Schools who had an inappropriate relationship with a student was sentenced Thursday.

In October 2023, Tre Allen Ogletree was arrested and charged with three count of sexual battery for a relationship he had with a student he met while he was teaching. According to Batavia Local Schools, Ogletree, who was employed by the Center for Collaborative Solutions, had "been relieved of his duties."

Ogletree was sentenced to 45 days in jail and 3 years of supervision.

According to a letter sent to parents from Batavia Local Schools, students reported "an alleged off-campus inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student" to the school resource officer.

Ogletree and the student were seen holding hands and kissing at Kings Island, according to court documents.

When police questioned Ogletree about the relationship, he denied it, according to court documents. However, when police spoke with the student, she told officers she met Ogletree while he was a teacher at Batavia High School in 2022-2023 and the two began messaging one another privately over the summer break, according to court documents.

The student told police those chats evolved into the pair meeting to hang out in August, according to court documents. During that encounter, the student told officers she and Ogletree "engaged in sexual intercourse," according to court documents.

The student also told officers the two "had sexual intercourse again at his apartment in September of 2023 and then a third time in October of 2023," according to court documents.

The court records say officers then went back to speak with Ogletree again, and he confirmed everything the student told police.