Batavia substitute teacher charged for inappropriate relationship with student

BATAVIA, Ohio — A substitute teacher with Batavia Local Schools had an inappropriate relationship with a student he met while he was teaching with the district, according to court documents.

Police arrested Tre Allen Ogletree and charged him with three counts of sexual battery. According to Batavia Local Schools, Ogletree, who was employed by the Center for Collaborative Solutions, "has been relieved of his duties."

According to a letter sent to parents from Batavia Local Schools, students reported "an alleged off-campus inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student" to the school resource officer.

Ogletree and the student were seen over the weekend holding hands and kissing at Kings Island, court documents say school administration told Batavia police.

When police questioned Ogletree about the relationship, he denied it, according to court documents. However, when police spoke with the student, she told officers she met Ogletree while he was a teacher at Batavia High School in 2022-2023 and the two began messaging one another privately over the summer break, court documents say.

Those chats evolved into the pair meeting to hang out in August, court documents say the student told police. During that encounter, the student told officers she and Ogletree "engaged in sexual intercourse," court documents say.

The student also told officers the two "had sexual intercourse again at his apartment in September of 2023 and then a third time in October of 2023," according to court documents.

The court records say officers then went back to speak with Ogletree again, and he confirmed everything the student told police.

"As a school community, the alleged conduct on the part of this substitute teacher is deeply troubling and upsetting and in no way aligns with the standards and values of the school district," reads a statement released by Batavia Local Schools superintendent Keith Millard. "At this time, we are continuing to work with local law enforcement and we are supporting our staff and students, all of whom are negatively impacted by the alleged actions of this individual."

Ogletree is currently being held in the Clermont County jail.