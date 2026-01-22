After a Clermont County man found himself sleeping in his car, this local nonprofit came to his aid

BATAVIA, Ohio — On a cold January day, Brian Cramer and I walked out to a parking lot in Batavia. There sat the vehicle that became his temporary home.

Cramer told me that over the past year, he and his wife have faced difficult times and struggled to find steady employment.

"I probably have 100 applications in on Indeed," Cramer said. "I've been going through temp services, but they only work me like one or two days a week, and that's not helping."

He found himself forced to sleep in his car, making modifications to stay warm.

"20 sheets, 20 blankets, 20 covers, and everything on the ground, I mean inside. And had two covers covering me, had pillows and everything in here. I mean, that's how I stayed warm," Cramer said.

As he continued his search for a steady job, a friend suggested seeking the help of Streetlight Ministry.

"I told my wife, I was like, let's go check it out. I mean, that's dinner for us," Cramer said.

Streetlight Ministry was founded by Jerry and Pamela Stricker. The nonprofit's focus is on providing the homeless and those struggling financially with essentials. The organization also helps connect them to resources like mental health services, according to its website.

I met with Pam Stricker, the nonprofit's executive director, who told me about how her organization is able to connect with those in need.

"We get calls from law enforcement, we get calls from the hospitals, we get calls from other agencies," Stricker said.

She walked me through the nonprofit's storage area, which is filled with clothing items, bed sheets, toiletries and other necessities.

"They're always asking for socks," Stricker said as she walked me through the nonprofit's stock of donated goods.

The organization also helps people find ways to furnish their homes.

Their work has been life-changing for people like Cramer and his wife.

"I've been asking for help for a while, and she's mostly the only one that's helping us out," Cramer said.

Cramer told me his situation is improving, with a new full-time job helping him pay for a hotel for him and his wife to stay in.

As for Stricker, she told me that the people she and her volunteers have served have been there for her as well.

“They do become like family to us," Stricker said. "When my husband died in September, they were the ones that came and hugged me and comforted me and were very special to share my sorrow."

If anyone is interested in donating to Streetlight Ministry's work, they can use this link.