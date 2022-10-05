19-year-old in Batavia indicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Batavia Township man was indicted Tuesday on multiple counts of possession of child pornography, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

Jayden Hill, 19, was indicted by a Clermont County Grand Jury on 24 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and 13 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Both are felonies of the fourth degree.

Per the sheriff's office, detectives received a tip generated by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that involved an address in the 4200 block of Pekin Court in Batavia Township where child pornography was uploaded.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the residence on Aug. 14, identified Hill as the individual who uploaded the pornography and seized various electronics used. Those electronics revealed large quantities of uploaded images depicting "prepubescent and pubescent aged girls engaged in various lewd acts," per the sheriff's office.

On Oct. 4, Hill turned himself into the sheriff's office and is being held without bond at the Clermont County Jail.

According to ICAC and NCMEC, Hill had previously been indicted on similar charges on June 16, 2022. He was charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, as well as one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a felony of the 4th degree, and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a felony of the 2nd degree.

He was released on a $70,000 "own recognizance" bond for those indictments.

The current investigation remains ongoing as detectives aim to determine the identities of any victims or perpetrators shown in Hill's pornography collection.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Clermont County Prosecutors Office at 513-732-7313.

