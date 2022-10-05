38-year-old man charged with forcing a minor to perform sexual acts

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A 38-year-old Cincinnati man has been charged after it was discovered he forced a minor to perform sexual acts, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

Thomas Gebreab has been charged with one count of 1st degree sodomy, which is a Class B felony in Kentucky. If convicted, Class B felonies hold a sentencing of at least 10 years but not more than 20 years in prison.

On Sept. 10, the sheriff's office documented a sexual abuse report from a 15-year-old girl which detailed that she was forced to perform oral sex on an adult male.

Through an investigation by the sheriff's office, it was discovered that Gebreab — who is an acquaintance of the girl's mother — was at the girl's home conducting business with her mother, which involved Gebreab and the girl's mother breeding their respective dogs together.

Later that day, Gebreab was in the backyard alone with the girl where he forced her to perform oral sex on him, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives obtained a warrant of arrest against Gebreab and he turned himself in to deputies on Oct. 4. He is currently detained at the Boone County Detention Center, and his bond is set at $100,000 cash, per the sheriff's office.

