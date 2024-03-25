1 dead after head-on crash in Clermont County

BETHEL, Ohio — One man is dead after a head-on crash in Clermont County on March 18, according to Bethel Police Department.

The crash happened on March 18 at approximately 11 a.m. in the 300 block of W Plane Street in Bethel, Bethel police said.

William Reid, 87, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center from his injuries on March 22, police said.

Police said they determined Reid drove into the oncoming lane in his van and crashed head-on into a pickup truck, police said.

Bethel Police Department said both drivers were conscious and speaking after the crash, but Reid died from his injuries days later.

The other driver was taken to Mercy Health Clermont Hospital, police said. Police have not released the status of the driver's condition at this time.

Police said the two drivers were wearing seat belts during the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bethel Police Department at 513-734-2256.

Read More:

1 dead after wrong-way crash on Ronald Reagan Highway

OSHP: 29-year-old man seriously injured, airlifted after multi-vehicle crash in Milford

PD: 1 killed, 4 injured in crash where SUV hit utility pole in Middletown