City plans improvements around area where car hits two homes in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — Damage assessments and cleanup consumed two households Friday in South Fairmount after an an SUV crashed into two homes on Harrison Ave. around 12:30 Friday morning.

An ambulance took the driver to the hospital. No one in the homes were hurt.

The police crash report says officers suspect the driver was drinking and on drugs when he ran off the road.

The homes are on a windy, hilly section of Harrison Ave. about a mile from the updated Queen City Avenue intersection near I-75.

Just 350 feet away from the homes hit, you’ll see a memorial for Gabby Rodriguez.

The 15-year-old softball standout died in 2018 after two cars hit her while she was walking to Western Hills High School.

Her father, Eduardo Rodriguez, spoke to WCPO 9News after learning of the SUV crashing into homes nearby.

“The good news on that, is it's a house, and hopefully nobody got hurt,” said Rodriguez.

The road was a topic of a Cincinnati City Council committee discussion Monday. Staff recommended the city pay for four specific improvements.

That includes: better street lighting, more road signs, restriping lanes and adding a high friction surface treatment.

It would cost $369,000 and could be complete by June 2022.

“It's never too late to start doing anything. You can start now. Even if it takes two three years from now, it's a hope, hope for the community,” said Rodriguez.

Council did not say when they would put the proposal up for an approval vote.