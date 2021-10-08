Car crashes into several buildings in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — An out-of-control car crashed into several buildings in South Fairmount early Friday morning, including a home where one man was sleeping.

Just after midnight, a neighbor who lives along Harrison Avenue told WCPO 9 that he heard screeching tires just before a car smashed into the corner of his home.

"You know, I don't think he ever braked, but I could be wrong," said David Linville. "And I felt him hit the house. I wasn't sure what he hit, but I knew he hit the house because my bed shook and kind of everything shook. And I reached out that door right there, and my hand went through everything. So there's nothing there, basically, so I knew we had a problem."

Linville said he's used to crashes along Harrison Avenue, adding that he remembers pulling a man from a burning car crash a few years ago.

This time he was asleep in his bedroom when he got up to call 911, he said, and he saw people trying to get the driver out of the car. The vehicle also had hit a neighboring building.

Linville said an ambulance transported the driver and added that it looked like he was going to be okay.

Many drivers speed on Harrison Avenue, Linville said, which is why he's moving his bedroom to the back of the house.

He told WCPO 9 he thinks it's only a matter of time before a car hits him.