Cincy Run Club kicks off Flying Pig Marathon training this week

CINCINNATI — With the Flying Pig Marathon just a few months away, runners across the Tri-State are officially lacing up and getting serious about training — and many are choosing not to do it alone.

Cincy Run Club, a Cincinnati-based running group founded less than a year ago, is kicking off its Flying Pig Marathon training this week, offering runners structure, accountability and community.

Marathon training typically ramps up in the winter, when cold temperatures, snow and icy sidewalks can make staying motivated difficult. For many runners, having a group to show up for makes all the difference.

“Run clubs have been blowing up the last few years,” said Malcolm Doepke, founder of Cincy Run Club. “I was looking for something that really fit what I wanted in Cincinnati, and I just didn’t find it, so I decided to start it.”

Watch: We followed along for one of the group's runs

Doepke launched Cincy Run Club in June 2024 after texting a group of friends to see if they would show up for a run and coffee. They did, and the group quickly grew. Now, the club regularly sees 40 to 60 runners at weekly meetups during the winter months, with summer attendance reaching as high as 120.

Weather has already played a role in this year’s training. Doepke said the group canceled a run last week after several inches of snow and dangerously cold temperatures.

“First and foremost, we’re always looking out for people,” he said. “But when we cancel, people really miss it. They’ll message us saying they wish we were still running, even when it’s five degrees outside.”

And it’s that kind of commitment that has created the uplifting and motivating culture.

“We like to say we’re a fun club first, run club second,” Doepke said. “It’s not about pacing or training first and foremost. It’s about getting out there, connecting with people and building friendships.”

For many runners, that welcoming environment has been the biggest draw.

“I’ve always run by myself,” runner Kathryn Grinstead told us. “I heard about the club, saw how much it was growing, and figured I’d give it a shot. I haven’t turned back.”

Others say the group helps them stay consistent — especially during winter training.

“It’s not fun running in the cold,” one runner said, “but it makes it easier when you know everyone else is going through it too.”

Several runners training for the Flying Pig say the club’s built-in pacing groups and weekly meetups help push them further than they would go on their own.

With Flying Pig Marathon training officially starting this week, Cincy Run Club expects even more runners to join — from first-timers to experienced marathoners.

Doepke encourages anyone hesitant to give it a try.

“There’s no harm if you don’t like it and don’t come back,” said Doepke. “But a lot of people who come end up forming really strong relationships.”