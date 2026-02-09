Cincinnati's newly-renovated convention center gets a new name

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati leaders announced the naming rights for the city's newly renovated convention center will go to First Financial Bank.

The building will now be named the First Financial Center, according ti City Manager Sheryl Long during a Monday morning press conference.

Cincinnati's convention center bore the name of Duke Energy for years until September, when the company announced it would no longer have the naming rights for the building; Duke Energy said in exchange, the City of Cincinnati would pay the company $1.6 million.

The convention center re-opened in January 2026 following extensive $248 million in renovations. The convention center is also now part of a "convention district" that reaches out to a newly-created Elm Street Plaza and a nearby, recently-announced hotel.

The facade of the convention center has also undergone design changes, including an upgrade to the iconic "Cincinnati" sign facing the highways. The new sign features individual LED-illuminated letters that allow for dynamic customization of each letter, including color changes and gradients. The sign is mostly visible heading north on I-75 through the city. It was originally installed in 2006 during the convention center's last renovation.

The convention district's long-awaited hotel will be a Marriott, according to developer Portman Holdings.

The Marriott Hotel will be built just south of the Duke Energy Convention Center when it's done. It's expected to have roughly 700 rooms, more than 62,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space, a 17,445 square-foot events terrace and upscale amenities tailored toward the needs of group, business and recreational travelers.

It will also have multiple ballrooms, ground-floor retail and an outdoor terrace that will overlook 5th Street. The hotel will connect to the convention center by a skybridge, Portman Holdings said.

Nearby, the 780-space Convention Center Garage, purchased by 3CDC in 2023, is also undergoing renovation to the tune of $12 million, but it is still open and operating during that process.

Duke Energy's contract for the naming rights was supposed to go through 2032, but the new agreement ended it much earlier — in 2026.

"Duke Energy appreciated the opportunity to partner with the city of Cincinnati on a naming rights agreement for many years," reads a statement from Duke Energy sent to us by a spokesperson. "The newly-renovated convention center provides the city with the ability to identify a new sponsor that will provide future benefit to the convention center district. Reflective of the strong working relationship and ongoing commitment to the community, Duke Energy and the city amicably addressed how the current agreement would sunset. Duke Energy wishes the City of Cincinnati the best with the exciting and beautiful renovated convention center, which will be a terrific attraction in downtown Cincinnati for many years to come."