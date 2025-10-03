Cincinnati's newest ArtWorks mural celebrates 10 years since Obergefell ruling that legalized gay marriage

CINCINNATI — Ten years ago, Cincinnatian Jim Obergefell fought the legal battle that changed the lives of same-sex couples nation-wide.

Now, that landmark court ruling is the center of a bright and vibrant mural from ArtWorks, painted on a wall on Mercer Street, just steps away from the former home Obergefell shared with his husband, John Arthur.

It's the newest mural from ArtWorks, called "Fountain of Love."

"The mural stands as both a tribute to their love story and a beacon of progress," reads a Facebook post by ArtWorks.

While ArtWorks isn't officially dedicating the mural until October 16, the organization shared photos of its progress on social media.

The official dedication celebration will feature remarks from Obergefell, Mayor Aftab Pureval, the young artists who helped bring it to life and other community leaders.

Aley Wild is the artist behind the mural's design, which features five queer couples inspired by those who married at Fountain Square immediately after the Obergefell ruling in 2015.

"This beautiful diversity of queerness is what inspired this mural," said Wild. "The five couples in the mural represent resilience and joy, and together form a quilt of color. I hope viewers feel the queer joy I felt while creating it and see both the individuality of each couple and the broader love of the community woven together."

The wall space occupied by the mural was donated by property owner Paul Gomez, according to ArtWorks. In a press release, Gomez said Cincinnati has shown him how art can positively impact a community.

"Inspired by John and Jim's fight for equality, I knew that a mural on my Mercer Street wall in the heart of OTR would be a great way to honor their legacy," said Gomez in a press release.

The event will happen on the rooftop of the Mercer Commons Garage between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and there will also be music by DJ Boywife, photo ops and free frozen treats. You can RSVP to attend online.

"Ten years of marriage equality have made our families and communities stronger, and that is worth celebrating," said Obergefell in the press release. "This beautiful mural captures the joy the right to marry has brought to the queer community and our nation as a whole. I hope queer kids, especially those who are closeted, see love, acceptance and a potential future for themselves when they view the mural. I'm thrilled to attend the dedication, in the street bearing my late husband's and my names, with Cincinnatians who believe that love wins."

In June, the city held a 10-year anniversary celebration of Obergefell v. Hodges, during which Pureval declared June 26 "Jim Obergefell Day" in Cincinnati and gave Obergefell a key to the city.

"I am so thrilled that Cincinnati is part of my past, part of my present and part of my future," Obergefell said at the June event.

Obergefell and his husband, John Arthur, married in Maryland in July 2013.

Arthur had ALS, and the two wanted to make sure Obergefell would be listed on his death certificate as his spouse. Before 2015, Ohio law did not allow that. In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court granted same-sex couples the right to get married.

"We were part of making the world a better place," Obergefell said.