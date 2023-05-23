Cincinnati woman dies 2 months after car hit her in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati woman has died two months after a car hit her in Columbus, the Hamilton County coroner said.

Jasmine Reed, 22, was struck by the car around 7:30 a.m. March 24 while crossing Henderson Road and Knightsbridge Boulevard, according to an Ohio Department of Public Safety crash report.

In the report, an officer stated that Reed told him she was late and decided to cross the road despite the "pedestrian don't walk" signal being displayed.

She was taken to the hospital with a head laceration, investigators said.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, Reed died Monday.

Investigators have not said if the driver will face any charges.

