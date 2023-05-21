Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiCorryville

Actions

Pedestrian hit, killed in parking lot of Corryville Walgreens

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Corryville pedestrian struck 2.jpg
Posted at 12:38 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 00:38:12-04

CINCINNATI — A person was hit by a car and killed in the parking lot of the Walgreens in Corryville, late Saturday evening according to Cincinnati police Capt. Brian Norris.

Capt. Norris said that the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit was on scene and conducting an investigation.

Police on scene said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

Police further said that initial reports indicate that the driver who struck the pedestrian was not operating the vehicle in a wreckless manner at the time of the crash, however reiterating the crash is still under investigation.

Police said the Hamilton County Coroner's Office had been notified and were on their way to the scene.

Police were observed continuing to investigate the crash into the early morning hours of Sunday.

WCPO will update this story as new information is made available.

More local news:
Moreno rallies Cincinnati to 3-2 victory over Crew CPD: Police investigating after a juvenile was shot in Winton Hills Final ride honoring fallen officer Sonny Kim attracts hundreds of motorcyclists

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM