Pedestrian hit, killed in parking lot of Corryville Walgreens

CINCINNATI — A person was hit by a car and killed in the parking lot of the Walgreens in Corryville, late Saturday evening according to Cincinnati police Capt. Brian Norris.

Capt. Norris said that the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit was on scene and conducting an investigation.

Police on scene said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

Police further said that initial reports indicate that the driver who struck the pedestrian was not operating the vehicle in a wreckless manner at the time of the crash, however reiterating the crash is still under investigation.

Police said the Hamilton County Coroner's Office had been notified and were on their way to the scene.

Police were observed continuing to investigate the crash into the early morning hours of Sunday.

