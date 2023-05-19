CPD officer facing OVI in Clermont County pleaded guilty to amended charge

UNION TWP., Ohio — A Cincinnati police officer who faced an OVI charge in Clermont County after he failed a field sobriety test has pleaded guilty to an amended and lesser charge of physical control while under the influence.

Justin Shields, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 17, and was sentenced that same day. According to his sentencing documents, he was ordered to serve 3 days in a drivers' intervention program and 16 hours of community service and 3 years probation.

His license was also suspended for up to one year, though he'll be able to drive for his job, medical needs, attending his mandated driving program and to get groceries on Sundays.

WCPO reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department to determine Shields' employment status with the department following his guilty plea, but have not yet heard back.

When Shields was arrested by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on the side of I-275 in April, CPD spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said Shields' police powers were temporarily suspended pending the outcome of the case and was instead "assigned to an administrative assignment."

The body-worn camera of the OSHP trooper who arrested Shields recorded the entire traffic stop the night of April 14; as the trooper approached the driver's side of Shields' vehicle, Shields rolled down his drivers side window, handed the trooper his license then quickly showed the trooper a Cincinnati Police Department badge.

At the time he was pulled over, Shields' tags were also expired.

Shields insisted several times throughout his interactions with the trooper that he'd had "literally nothing" to drink, but he declined a breathalyzer test and instead, reluctantly, agreed to participate in a field sobriety test.

He performed the heel-toe walking test along the side of I-275; the trooper could be heard quietly noting when Shields appeared to misstep in any way during the test.

When asked to stand on one foot for 30 counted seconds, Shields was able to reach 26 seconds before he wobbled, lost his balance and put his foot back down.

The OSHP trooper then put Shields in handcuffs and told him he was being arrested for driving while impaired. The trooper then asked if the woman in Shield's passenger seat had also been drinking; Shields said she hadn't.

"Just you?" said the trooper.

"Yep," said Shields. "Well, I haven't been drinking but my friend's been drinking, I confused the question. I have not been drinking whatsoever."