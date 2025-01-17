Cincinnati woman creates cards to celebrate sobriety milestones, honoring husband’s 20-year recovery journey

CINCINNATI — Sobriety is a never-ending journey and can be difficult for many. But one Cincinnati woman wants to make sure sobriety accomplishments are rightfully celebrated.

“When they’re overcoming sobriety, and overcoming their addiction, that should be celebrated,” said Tinika Emerson.

Emerson began Felts Expressions back in 2022, a greeting card company focusing on celebrating sobriety. The inspiration behind Emerson’s company is her husband, Felton.

“He was out in the streets for 30 years and overcame that, and struggled downtown streets of Cincinnati for a very long time,” said Emerson.

Felton has now been sober for 20 years. Emerson says the first time she gave him a card specifically to celebrate his sobriety was a milestone in his life and in their relationship.

“The first time I gave him a card celebrating sobriety was the own card I came up with for sobriety because there was nothing in the local area for sobriety,” said Emerson. “So the first time was actually his own card which was in his honor.”

There are three versions of the sobriety celebration card, each has a bible verse relating to sobriety.

“When someone else gets a card like this for their sobriety whether it's for their 30 days, or 60 days, or a year. They would just bring so much comfort and keep on going, you know that they can do this,” said Emerson.

And over the last two years, the cards have done just that.

“A child bought one for her mother, and she was just really astonished because she was in the thick of recovery and so it just really brought her tears that she is finally getting celebrated,” said Emerson.

Emerson and her husband also created a 365-day journal to help people along their journey.

“Part of sobriety is journaling down your inner thoughts in order to get through a bad moment or celebrating a milestone,” said Emerson.

Emerson sells all the cards and the journal online.