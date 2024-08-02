Cincinnati traffic: What to know for a weekend packed with Tri-State events

CINCINNATI — There's a lot going on in Cincinnati again this weekend and some areas of the city might see more traffic congestion than usual.

If you've got tickets to see the Cincinnati Reds take on the San Francisco Giants Friday or Saturday at Great American Ball Park, you're certainly going to encounter a bit more foot and vehicle traffic than a usual Friday night.

While the Cincinnati Reds are playing at Great American Ball Park, country music superstar Luke Combs is taking the stage at nearby Paycor Stadium.

Gates to Paycor open for Combs' two-night stadium show at 5 p.m. and gates to Great American Ball Park open at 5:40 p.m. on Friday and 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cincinnati Reds organization suggests fans attending the baseball games should arrive early to avoid any issues. Fans with prepaid parking passes will be able to enter their designated parking garages at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

If you're coming into Cincinnati from Kentucky, or Clermont County there's another hurdle that will likely cause traffic snarls: A sold-out concert at Riverbend Friday night.

Riverbend will host Creed's Summer of '99 tour, with guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven and it's going to be a full house, which means I-275 will probably see slowdowns Friday evening.

For that show, doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. and the show is set to begin at 7 p.m.

All of that is further complicated by the weather, because there's the potential for storms to roll in Friday; the best chances for rain is in the afternoon, but as late as 6 p.m. Another round of showers and possibly thunderstorms could pop in between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Looking more broadly, there are Cincinnati-area events being held this weekend that also typically draw crowds. Goettafest kicks off its second weekend on Friday and will continue at Newport throughout the weekend.

Paddlefest, the annual Ohio River tradition that typically draws over 2,000 people to the area, kicks off its main event at 7 a.m. on Saturday. There's also an "Outdoors for All" expo being held at the Schmidt Recreation Complex in Columbia Tusculum — that runs from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.