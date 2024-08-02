Storm chances, humidity continue Friday

We're starting out the morning with temperatures in the low 70s and a chance of a scattered thunderstorm or two in the northern portions of the Tri-State. The better rain and storm chance comes later in the day between one and six p.m. Models are showing another round of showers and thunderstorms this evening between seven and nine. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk of severe weather today. That's a level one out of five and a step down from yesterday's risk. The main threats are localized flooding and damaging wind gusts.

Expect temperatures to feel warm and muggy once again, with a high of 87, that will feel more like the low 90s.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s. Showers and storms will clear out overnight, but return Saturday.

The best timing will once again be in the afternoon, but we're not looking at a severe risk for Saturday. Temperatures will warm up to the low 80s, but feel like the low 90s. Showers clear out overnight and we'll see a few dry days before rain chances return next week.

MORNING RUSH

Chance of scattered showers

Most stay dry

Low: 72

FRIDAY

chance of afternoon storms

Still hot and humid

High: 87

FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers, storms clear

Stay overcast

Low: 69

SATURDAY

Humidity continues

Rain chances continue

High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain clears out ahead

Stay overcast

Low: 69

