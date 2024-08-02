Storm chances, humidity continue Friday

We're starting out the morning with temperatures in the low 70s and a chance of a scattered thunderstorm or two in the northern portions of the Tri-State. The better rain and storm chance comes later in the day between one and six p.m. Models are showing another round of showers and thunderstorms this evening between seven and nine. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk of severe weather today. That's a level one out of five and a step down from yesterday's risk. The main threats are localized flooding and damaging wind gusts.
Expect temperatures to feel warm and muggy once again, with a high of 87, that will feel more like the low 90s.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s. Showers and storms will clear out overnight, but return Saturday.
The best timing will once again be in the afternoon, but we're not looking at a severe risk for Saturday. Temperatures will warm up to the low 80s, but feel like the low 90s. Showers clear out overnight and we'll see a few dry days before rain chances return next week.
MORNING RUSH
Chance of scattered showers
Most stay dry
Low: 72
FRIDAY
chance of afternoon storms
Still hot and humid
High: 87
FRIDAY NIGHT
Showers, storms clear
Stay overcast
Low: 69
SATURDAY
Humidity continues
Rain chances continue
High: 83
SATURDAY NIGHT
Rain clears out ahead
Stay overcast
Low: 69
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports