CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub wants you to bring them items you may not know how to get rid of on Earth Day.

Instead of throwing away your contact lens packs, toothpaste containers and brushes, you can recycle them at the mini-hub in Lower Price Hill.

They take most of your household items.

"Soft plastics, rigid plastics, electronics, you name it," said Katrina Weiss, marketing director at Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub.

WATCH: How the Recycling & Reuse Hub is a one-stop drop where Styrofoam, bike tires, light bulbs and batteries are recycled.

Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Center will take most of your household items on Earth Day

Weiss said the mini hub has prevented 1.3 million pounds worth of material from going to the landfill.

It's open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Since it's springtime and it's Earth Day, obviously garden pots are a huge one; we'll accept those clean and dry from anybody that has those, and those get reused and repurposed all over the region," Weiss said.

She said the mini hub is designed so that people can walk around and drop off their items.

Some of the items will cost a fee to drop off.

"We also take things like your car seats and your bike helmets and even old TVs and computers, printers and electronics and items where you have a junk full of cords that you don't need anymore," Weiss said.

People are welcome to take items like hangers, office supplies and school supplies upstairs in the reuse center. The center operates on a take-what-you-need and pay-what-you-can model.

"Without donations, we can't keep like we can't keep the lights on and the rent paid, so we do rely on those and ask for donations whenever anyone is checking out up there," Weiss said.

The mini hub will hold an ice cream social on Earth Day at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams at Factory 52 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to raise money for the recycling center.

For anyone looking to volunteer with the hub, the next event is on April 23 with the Tinker Team.

Click here to learn more about items that can be recycled at Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Center.