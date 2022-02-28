Cincinnati Public Schools board to discuss district’s mask policy

The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the district’s mask policy at its Monday, Feb. 28 board meeting. Currently, individuals must wear masks while inside CPS buildings.

A board member told WCPO this is just the start of the conversation and no decision is expected on Monday.

“With the Omicron virus sort of calming down, other districts going maskless and having success, it was put on our agenda,” said board member Mike Moroski.

If the board were to drop the requirement, Moroski said they would likely add some sort of guardrail. He said district health partners had recommended tying masks to COVID-19 data, like hospitalizations. If hospitalizations went up, masks could come back, for example.

District families have had mixed feelings on masks throughout the pandemic. One CPS grandparent said she thought it was time to end the requirement.

“There are other schools in Hamilton County that give them the option,” said Sandra Christopfel. “If they want to wear a mask, they can wear a mask. If their parents want them to wear a mask, they can wear a mask. But the people who don't believe that it's necessary should have that option to not have to wear the masks.”

You can provide input on the issue by joining the Board of Education’s meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. You can attend the meeting in person at the district’s education center, which is located at 2651 Burnet Avenue. You can also join online.

Moroski said it’s important CPS community members make their voices heard.

“We do need you all to participate,” he said. “So when you come and speak, it matters.”