Cincinnati Public Library partners with astronomer to let patrons check out telescopes for stargazing

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Public Library has teamed up with astronomer Dean Regas to start a unique checkout program that allows patrons to explore space.

With just a library card, library patrons can check out a portable telescope to use at home. The program offers a way to try out using a telescope without having to buy one.

"My idea was to use this type of telescope which is very portable and very easy to use," Regas said. "So we started with five telescopes at five branches, quickly expanded to 10 because the demand was so high, then we expanded to 15 telescopes and now we are about to add 15 more."

Regas showed me the model available for checkout, which is designed to be simple to use. He said the telescopes are powerful enough to view the moon, and of course, the stars.

Watch below to get a look at the telescopes available:

Telescopes can be checked out at the Cincinnati Public Library thanks to partnership

"I'm a huge fan of the Cincinnati library, it's one of the crown jewels in our city, and the fact that they have great distribution and 41 branches, this seemed like a natural fit," Regas said.

The program has been so popular and successful so far, Regas told me it's also expanding into Dayton, Franklin-Springboro and Mason.

WCPO Telescope

Another opportunity to check out telescopes and skygazing is happening this weekend at Alms Park. Regas said May Fest will celebrate the full flower moon, with chances to check it out through a telescope.

The event will happen between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It will also have live music, food truck options and beverages available from Taft's Ale House and Streetside Brewery.

WCPO May Fest

Here's a list of Cincinnati Public Library branches where you can check telescopes out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.