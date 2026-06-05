Cincinnati programs working to keep kids busy and safe with camps and activities this summer

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Recreation Commission and Cincinnati Parks are working to keep teens safe as summer break begins.

Cincinnati police officers and private security will be on site at pools, splash pads and summer events across the city.

"It gives kids a spot to go to, to be safe, to be engaged where there are adults around, but still able to have fun and enjoy their summer," said Chris Pike, marketing and communications director with Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

New this year, the Rec at Nite program will expand to four more locations across the city.

"Each center averages around 200 to 250 kids," Pike said. "The research has been that they've been very effective; they keep the kids occupied, they keep them engaged."

WATCH: How summer activities are keeping kids safe and busy

Cincinnati programs working to keep kids busy and safe this summer

This week also marks the first official week of summer camp at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, where young actors are learning lines and mastering choreography as they work toward performing in front of family and friends.

"We're having a blast, because I mean, sometimes I feel guilty for calling it work," said Roderick Justice, artistic director at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

For families still looking for activities, Doodle Pop will perform at Emery Theater June 4 through June 7.

"It's all based on animation, they use a live, what they call a live whiteboard, and their live drawing and their projections and the drawings come to life through animation," Justice said.

While registration is closed for most summer camps, Pike said it is not too late to find ways to make the summer memorable.

"It's really a good time for the kids," Pike said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.