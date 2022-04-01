Watch
Cincinnati Police searching for woman missing since Monday

Drivers license photo provided by Cincinnati Police Department
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for a woman who hasn't been seen since Monday.

According to a release from CPD, 26-year-old Kayla Moser was reported missing by a person who claimed to receive texts stating Moser was left in the 2200 blocck of Westwood Northern Blvd. after being assaulted.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Moser stands roughly 5 feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call CPD at 513.569.8500.

