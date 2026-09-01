Police investigating shooting in Corryville near UC's campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday evening in Corryville, according to a University of Cincinnati Public Safety alert.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Shields Street, which is right next to the Cincinnati Zoo and UC Medical Center.

UC Emergency- Cincinnati and UC Police on scene of shooting in the 100 Block of E Shields. No suspect description at this time. If safe, stay at your location. — UC Public Safety (@UCPublicSafety) September 1, 2026

The public safety alert said that the University of Cincinnati Police Department was responding to the shooting alongside Cincinnati police.

At this time, it's unknown how many people were shot or how severe the shooting is.

The alert also said there is no suspect description at this time.

The shooting comes a day after UC Police Chief Eliot Isaac issued a letter to students and families about multiple shootings and gun incidents that have occurred near campus since the start of fall semester.

Prior to Tuesday's shooting, multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning in the area of Calhoun and South Market streets.

The shots-fired incident occurred just a few days after two people were injured in two shootings near UC's campus. One of those shootings happened just hours before fall semester classes began.

UC said it is working with the Cincinnati Police Department to review the recent shootings, assess its strategy and make adjustments to keep the community safe.

This is a developing story, and WCPO will update when more information is available.