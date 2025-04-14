Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cincinnati Music Festival announces LL Cool J, Toni Braxton to replace Janet Jackson as headliners

braxton-llcoolj.jpg
Associated Press
braxton-llcoolj.jpg
Posted

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Music Festival has found two headliners to fill the shoes left by Janet Jackson, who pulled out of the festival in March citing "personal matters."

LL Cool J and Toni Braxton have both been added to the lineup for Saturday of the festival, which will be held at Paycor Stadium.

The two will replace Jackson as the final performance of the Cincinnati Music Festival, which is scheduled to be held July 24 through July 26.

On Thursday, performances at the Andrew J. Brady Center will include "A Tribute to Hip Hop Music," though the artists for that evening haven't been announced yet.

Friday's performances will be at Paycor Stadium, where Earth, Wind & Fire and Anthony Hamilton will take the stage. There will also be three other artists performing that night that the festival hasn't announced.

On Saturday, Jackson would have headlined after a special tribute to Frankie Beverly, featuring Jubu, with special guests Ronald Isely, Joe, After 7, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn.

Morning Rush

More local news:
United Way teams up with Airbnb to offer housing to flood victims Q&A: DeWine stunned by teachers' pension fund with firm accused of corruption 'If not you then who' | More foster parents needed in Hamilton County

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money