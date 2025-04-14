Cincinnati Music Festival announces LL Cool J, Toni Braxton to replace Janet Jackson as headliners

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Music Festival has found two headliners to fill the shoes left by Janet Jackson, who pulled out of the festival in March citing "personal matters."

LL Cool J and Toni Braxton have both been added to the lineup for Saturday of the festival, which will be held at Paycor Stadium.

The two will replace Jackson as the final performance of the Cincinnati Music Festival, which is scheduled to be held July 24 through July 26.

On Thursday, performances at the Andrew J. Brady Center will include "A Tribute to Hip Hop Music," though the artists for that evening haven't been announced yet.

Friday's performances will be at Paycor Stadium, where Earth, Wind & Fire and Anthony Hamilton will take the stage. There will also be three other artists performing that night that the festival hasn't announced.

On Saturday, Jackson would have headlined after a special tribute to Frankie Beverly, featuring Jubu, with special guests Ronald Isely, Joe, After 7, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn.