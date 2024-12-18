Earth, Wind & Fire, Janet Jackson among headliners for 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival

CINCINNATI — When the Cincinnati Music Festival returns in July, it will be headlined by legendary artists Earth, Wind & Fire, Janet Jackson and Anthony Hamilton.

It'll be Jackson's second time headlining the event; she was set to perform at the Cincinnati Music Festival in 2020, but the event wasn't held in person until 2022.

The festival will be held July 24 through July 26.

On Thursday, performances at the Andrew J. Brady Center will include "A Tribute to Hip Hop Music," though the artists for that evening haven't been announced yet.

Friday's performances will be at Paycor Stadium, where Earth, Wind & Fire and Anthony Hamilton will take the stage. There will also be three other artists performing that night that the festival hasn't announced.

Saturday, at Paycor Stadium, Janet Jackson will headline. There will also be a special tribute to Frankie Beverly, featuring Jubu, with special guests Ronald Isely, Joe, After 7, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn. Three more artists who have yet to be announced will also perform Saturday.

Tickets for the festival are already on sale through Ticketmaster.

"The Cincinnati Music Festival has become a cornerstone of our city's annual entertainment schedule and we're thrilled to bring this incredible lineup to Paycor Stadium in 2025," said Joe Santiago, the festival's producer, in a press release.