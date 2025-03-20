Janet Jackson won't play Cincinnati Music Festival 'due to personal matters'

CINCINNATI — One of the Cincinnati Music Festival's headliners for 2025 has pulled out of the show, festival organizers announced Thursday.

Janet Jackson, who was scheduled to headline Saturday at the festival, is now unable to perform, the festival said.

"We just learned that Janet Jackson is unable to perform at the 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G due to personal matters," reads a statement from the Cincinnati Music Festival. "Festival organizers are working quickly to fill her spot on the lineup."

Jackson didn't elaborate on the reason for the cancellation in a statement provided by the Cincinnati Music Festival.

"To all my Cincinnati Music Festival fans," reads the statement from Jackson. "I'm so sorry that I won't be able to be with you all in July. Some personal matters have come up and I am unable to attend. I look forward to seeing you all soon!"

Jackson would have been the final performance of the Cincinnati Music Festival, which is scheduled to be held July 24 through July 26.

On Thursday, performances at the Andrew J. Brady Center will include "A Tribute to Hip Hop Music," though the artists for that evening haven't been announced yet.

Friday's performances will be at Paycor Stadium, where Earth, Wind & Fire and Anthony Hamilton will take the stage. There will also be three other artists performing that night that the festival hasn't announced.

On Saturday, Jackson would have headlined after a special tribute to Frankie Beverly, featuring Jubu, with special guests Ronald Isely, Joe, After 7, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn.