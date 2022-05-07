Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval declares May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

CINCINNATI — Coinciding with Asian Food Fest weekend, Cincinnati's mayor declared May as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in Cincinnati.

Mayor Aftab Pureval was at Asian Food Fest to issue the proclamation for the month of May.

Per a release, AAPI Heritage Month will be a way to recognize contributions, accomplishments and more from AAPI individuals of the past and present.

"We continue to acknowledge diversity, stand in solidarity and uplift AAPI culture, organizations, businesses and communities as we make Cincinnati a more diverse, thriving and welcoming city for all," according to a release for the event.

The mayor's announcement took place at Asian Food Fest which is running May 7-8 at Court Street Plaza in downtown.

Asian Food Fest began in 2010, and more than 35 restaurants are attending the 2022 festival. In 2021, the festival was held in October due to COVID-19 but still had more than 40,000 in attendance. Prior to the start of the 2022 fest, festival organizers expected more attendees than last year.

Other than Asian food and drink options, the fest also offers entertainment that celebrates Asian culture — something the fest wants to make sure it promotes.

"Its aim is to promote diversity in the Cincinnati region by celebrating Asian food, culture and communities, while working to encourage even more Greater Cincinnatians to be part of the growing Asian food scene," a press release about the fest said.

For those that want to attend, the festival continues to run Saturday until 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

