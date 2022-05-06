Asian Food Fest Cincinnati: more than 35 restaurants will attend

CINCINNATI — The Asian Food Fest will return to the Court Street Plaza this weekend in Downtown Cincinnati. It is one of the many events happening for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Event organizers said more than 40,000 people attended the event last year, which was held in October, due to Covid-19. They expect even more people this year.

Attendees will get a taste of food from Cambodia, China, Hawaii, India, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Nepal, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

There are a record-breaking number of food vendors for the festival this year with more than 35 regional restaurants. There will also be local craft and Asian beer available. Visitors will even have the chance to try the Asian Food Fest "secret menu." Countries represented in the "secret menu" include the Philippines, Cambodia, China, and India.

Along with food will be entertainment. There will be dance groups, family-friendly activities, and musical performances from local artists and national artists, including KIYOMI, JamieBoy, Katherine Ho, and Simon Tam & Joe Jiang of The Slants.

Vikas Sondhi, a member of the Asian Food Fest planning comittee, explained why having events like the Asian Food Fest during AAPI Heritage Month is so critical for the Cincinnati area.

"This gives everyone the ability to come, not only taste the food, get out of your comfort zone a little bit, and try something different, and then also be able to kind of dive into the cultures of Asia," Sondhi said.

This is the 11th year for the Asian Food Fest. There is no cost for admission. The festival takes place in the Court Street Plaza in Downtown Cincinnati, Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

