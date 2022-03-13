Cincinnati Heart Mini-Marathon raises millions

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Heart Mini-Marathon & Walk returned to the Tri-State this weekend. It was the first time the event had been held in person since 2019.

The event is the largest local fundraising event for the American Heart Association. As of Sunday morning, the event had raised more than $2.7 million. The event aims to raise money to save babies and kids who have congenital heart defects, train thousands in CPR and fund brain and heart research.

Organizers say part of the goal is to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of heart disease and stroke.

“If it's something you haven't felt before, please call 911,” said Alyson Poling, Executive Director of the Greater Cincinnati American Heart Association. “Please reach out to your doctor. Especially again, back to women. Our signs and symptoms are very vastly different than men. So many women present as something wrong with their neck like ‘Oh, my neck just hurt for days.’ Another very strong female sign is an upset stomach or dizziness, sweating. Whereas men do present more as heart pain pressure.”

Poling said about 15,000 people had signed up for Sunday’s events.

You can make a donation online to the American Heart Association here.