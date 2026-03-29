Cincinnati father, business owner detained by ICE; family pleads for release

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati family is pleading for the release of a father and small business owner who has been in federal immigration custody for nearly six weeks.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained Efrem Yemane Berhe outside his Ohio home on Feb. 16, his family said. His wife, Ksanet Desta, said agents were waiting in vehicles near their driveway when Berhe left for work that morning.

"It was early in the morning, 7 a.m. He was going to work. They blocked him and took him into custody," Desta said.

Berhe, who has lived in the United States for 15 years, entered the country legally and has no criminal record, according to his family. His detention stems from a civil immigration matter tied to a prior marriage.

Desta said the absence of her husband has left her struggling to pay the mortgage and care for their children, ages 5 and 3.

"They keep asking about their dad — when will he come back? Every knock at the door, they think it’s him. It’s heartbreaking," Desta said.

Berhe’s uncle, Alem Zewoldai, said his nephew is a well-known member of the local church community, donating both time and money and volunteering on weekends.

"He’s been here 15 years, owns a business, his home and contributes to the community," Zewoldai said. "There’s no reason to call him a flight risk."

The family also fears Berhe’s activism against the Eritrean government could put him at risk of torture or death if deported.

A judge denied Berhe’s bond on March 5, citing flight risk concerns.

His green card hearing had been scheduled for next year but has been moved up to April 30 because he is in custody.

His family has appealed the bond decision and is pushing for his release before the hearing.

"We want justice for Efrem. We want him to be free and return home to his kids," Desta said.

Berhe remains at Butler County Jail awaiting his next hearing.