Pedestrian struck, killed by USPS delivery vehicle

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — A woman is dead after being struck by a USPS delivery vehicle in St. Bernard early Wednesday morning, according to St. Bernard police.

At approximately 2:09 a.m., police received reports of a female pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the 4700 block of Vine Street. On scene, officers found a 28-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was struck outside of a crosswalk by a USPS delivery vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Vine Street was closed for a period of time after the crash, and reopened around 4:30 a.m.