Cincinnati-area attractions closing early Friday as more snow expected

CINCINNATI — More snow is expected to fall on the Tri-State Friday and some Cincinnati attractions are opting to close early.

This is in addition to over 100 schools that opted to cancel classes on Friday, or close campuses early.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced it will close at 2 p.m. Friday for the snow. It plans to re-open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to a social media post.

The Cincinnati Museum Center also announced it will close early to ensure its staff and guests can travel home safely. The museum said it plans to close at 2 p.m. Friday, but in the meantime admission costs are half price.

The Cincinnati Museum Center will re-open Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The Cincinnati Art Museum has also announced that it will close early, at 2 p.m. on Friday because of the inclement weather forecast. It will re-open at its regular opening time of 11 a.m. on Saturday.