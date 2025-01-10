Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cincinnati-area attractions closing early Friday as more snow expected

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Union Terminal in the snow
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — More snow is expected to fall on the Tri-State Friday and some Cincinnati attractions are opting to close early.

This is in addition to over 100 schools that opted to cancel classes on Friday, or close campuses early.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has announced it will close at 2 p.m. Friday for the snow. It plans to re-open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to a social media post.

The Cincinnati Museum Center also announced it will close early to ensure its staff and guests can travel home safely. The museum said it plans to close at 2 p.m. Friday, but in the meantime admission costs are half price.

The Cincinnati Museum Center will re-open Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The Cincinnati Art Museum has also announced that it will close early, at 2 p.m. on Friday because of the inclement weather forecast. It will re-open at its regular opening time of 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Watch Live:

Morning Rush

More local news:
2025 Cincy Boat Expo announces move to the Sharonville Convention Center After backlash, Ohio GOP split over cutting public school funding Emergency homeless shelter extended as Tri-State braced for another winter storm

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money