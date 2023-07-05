Cincinnati animal shelter 'over capacity' as pets flee Fourth of July fireworks

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of pounds of explosives have been launched into the air and detonated over the last several days, causing significant stress among many of the Tri-State's furry friends.

That was the case for 3-year-old golden retriever Gwen at the Newport Dog Park Tuesday afternoon as a mid-day firework freaked her out to the point owner Gretchen Smith decided it was time to go home.

"She doesn't even go outside during the fireworks because I know she'll hop the fence or something," Smith said.

The dog has had a history of bolting when fireworks surprise her.

"The first Fourth of July, we were at a park and she ran all the way across the street, through the complex, back to our front door," Smith said. "She was only 3 months old."

Smith was lucky Gwen ran home that first Fourth of July.

Staff at Cincinnati Animal Care know many dogs don't run home when spooked.

"Already we're over capacity at this point," said Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson.

Anderson said they've taken in 75 animals since Saturday adding to the 190 animals they already cared for.

He called the period around the Fourth of July the hardest of the year for animal shelters.

"A lot of times people are very comfortable," Anderson said. "Like, 'Oh, he'll be fine off-leash,' firework goes off, and he runs off — happens every year."

Anderson said if owners haven't already, now is the time to get pets micro-chipped or at least get them a collar tag with the owner's name, address and number on it. He also called on people to help the shelter with their pet overload.

"The biggest thing people can do is adopt," he said.

Cincinnati Animal Care is hosting a Clear the Shelter event in July. From July 6 through 31 adoption fees will be reduced to $25.

The shelter at 3949 Colerain Ave. is open Monday through Sunday 1-6 p.m.