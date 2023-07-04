'This is our Christmas': A look behind the curtain at some of the Tri-State's fireworks shows

BLUE ASH, Ohio — High in the sky on the Fourth of July, David Klawitter will watch six months of work flash before him in a matter of minutes.

"This is our Christmas," he said.

Klawitter, co-owner of Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics, is leading the fireworks show at Summit Park's "Red, White & Blue Ash." The show includes somewhere between 4,000 to 5,000 fireworks pre-programmed and synched to music on a local radio station.

"Music comes first and then we'll put the fireworks to it," he said.

The planning process for this show started in January. Crews have been setting up in Blue Ash for a few days. The 22-minute show will cost somewhere around $100,000.

Klawitter got to work at 9 a.m. Tuesday and said he hopes to be out of Summit Park by 5 a.m. after the show.

Crews are working on a similar setup in Evendale.

"What a lot of people don't realize it's a lot of hard work," said Andy Noller, a licensed fireworks exhibitor with Rozzi Famous Fireworks. "After it's going off then it's kind of like 'Yeah, this is why we do it.' It's worth it."

Fireworks aren’t even Noller’s full-time job. They’ve been his hobby for about 35 years.

"I don't think I've ever met a person that says, 'No, I hate watching fireworks,'" Noller said. "I mean, they're amazing."

To find out where you can see fireworks this holiday, click here.