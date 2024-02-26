Watch Now
Charges dismissed against former Hillcrest Academy employee accused of sexual abuse

A Hamilton County Juvenile Court spokesperson said a judge removed a dozen teenage boys from the facility Saturday after allegations of sexual abuse against an employee.
Posted at 4:31 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 16:31:01-05

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Common Pleas Court judge has dismissed charges against a former Hillcrest Academy employee accused of sexual abuse.

Francine Thomas was accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in May 2023, leading to the temporary closure of the residential youth treatment facility.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said the juvenile who accused Thomas, like all other residents at the facility, was moved to an out-of-state facility after Hillcrest closed. That juvenile was recently arrested on gun charges with their bond set at $100,000.

Because the juvenile was unable to travel back to Cincinnati for Thomas's trial, the prosecutor's office asked for a continuance, which the judge denied. Charges against Thomas were dismissed.

The prosecutor's office did not say whether or not it would charge Thomas in the future.

