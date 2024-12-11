Cemeteries to put wreaths on veterans tombstones this holiday season

CLEVES, Ohio — Thousands of wreaths will soon lay at the tombstones of veterans in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Wreaths Across American National Initiative local coordinator Darlene West said this ceremony opens the door for families and community members to honor their loved veterans during the holidays.

"We have 1,500 veterans that are buried [at the Maple Grove Cemetery]," West said.

Come Saturday, there will be a Wreaths Across America ceremony that kicks off at noon. Wreaths are bought and donated by family and community members, along with local organizations.

"We want to make sure they are never forgotten," West said.

West said she has two reasons why she has such a huge heart for this effort.

"We have two sons who have made the army their career," West said. "We wanted to do for the veterans that are buried here what we hope someone would do for our sons when that day comes."

Each wreath will have an American flag and a military branch flag.

She said during the ceremony after each wreath is put down, they say the names of the veterans to ensure their legacy never dies.

Four thousand sites are participating in Wreaths Across America. To find one closest to you visit this website.

West said the ceremony, taking place across the US on Saturday, is so powerful. Between the families that attend, songs that are sung, and most importantly the pause everyone takes for those who served our country.

"We ask people to close their eyes and imagine the veterans in their family. And even if they aren't buried here somebody is probably taking care of them on Wreaths Across America Day. And we hope they’ll do that for a family who might have a veteran buried here,” West said.