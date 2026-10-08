CareSource Invitational brings college basketball rivalries to Center Court

MASON, Ohio — The Cincinnati Open grounds traded tennis for basketball Tuesday as four of Ohio's top college programs squared off in the inaugural CareSource Invitational.

Watch: Center Court transforms into college basketball invitational

Center Court transforms into home of CareSource Invitational

More than 10,000 fans attended the outdoor exhibition event, which featured two rivalry matchups on a temporary court installed at the recently renovated facility. The University of Cincinnati defeated Ohio State 79-68 in the first game before Xavier topped Dayton 82-75 in the nightcap.

For many fans, the event offered a chance to get an early look at their favorite teams before the college basketball season begins next month.

"Ohio is just such a great spot for basketball talent, so this is a great step," Ohio State fan Matthew Gressel said. "I'd like to see it come back next year with more teams."

The event also served a larger purpose, raising awareness for youth mental health and suicide prevention.

Organizers spent days transforming the tennis complex into a basketball venue.

The CareSource Invitational is one of the first major non-tennis events held at the Cincinnati Open following a $260 million renovation of the grounds.

Officials say the event reflects a broader vision to turn the venue into a year-round destination that hosts a variety of sports and entertainment experiences.

"How do we create events that are going to be incredibly unique and be great memories for anybody that comes here?" said Ben Baumeister, senior director of event strategy for the Cincinnati Open. "Our goal is really to do events like this throughout the year. Cincinnati Open, CareSource Invitational. Concerts aren't off the table for us."

While plans for future events have not yet been announced, officials said the venue's Sporting Club and restaurant will remain open year-round as the facility continues expanding its offerings beyond tennis.