Metro bus stolen by passenger in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Ohio — A passenger stole a Metro bus in Woodlawn, driving it 15 miles to Mason Thursday afternoon, according to Hamilton County emergency dispatchers.

The bus was taken from the Metro driver with no other passengers on board, driven to the area of Cloverwood Drive and Acoma Drive, then dumped by the driver, dispatchers told WCPO Thursday afternoon. Woodlawn police were working with K-9 units to search for the missing driver.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

WCPO will update this story.