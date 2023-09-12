Developers advance two possible Publix grocery store sites in Cold Spring, Independence

CINCINNATI — The hunt for Publix locations continues in Northern Kentucky, with two developers advancing retail projects in Independence and Cold Spring that reserve spaces for a 48,000-square-foot tenant.

That size of a space is often used by the Florida-based grocery chain.

Although neither developer has identified Publix as a tenant, both have built Publix stores in the past.

Publix did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Midland Atlantic Properties is pursuing a 53-acre retail development at the intersection of U.S. 27 and AA highway. Midland is a Kenwood-based retail developer whose founder has worked with Publix in Florida. John Silverman, managing principal and co-founder of Midland, did not return a call seeking comment.

Provided by Cold Spring This site plan shows a Publix-sized footprint in the upper left corner.

Cold Spring city council recently advanced the Midland project by voting to annex 27 acres and enable up to $80 million in revenue bonds to finance it. The site plan for Cold Spring Pointe shows a strip center with a corner anchor of 48,840 square feet, surrounded by restaurant parcels and other retailers.

Crosland Southeast is working on a 20-acre project at the intersection of Madison Pike and Harris Pike in Independence, said Chris Moriconi, Independence city administrator. Crosland, a Charlotte-based developer, has built Publix stores in North Carolina and Georgia. Its site plan, approved by the Kenton County Planning Commission Sept. 7, shows a 48,387-square-foot grocery store with an attached 3,200-square-foot liquor store.

Provided by Kenton County Planning This site plan shows how a Publix store might fit on a Harris Pike site near existing Aldi store.

Publix has previously announced four Kentucky locations since entering the Bluegrass state in 2022. It now has one store in Lexington while Louisville has two stores open and one under construction.

In March, a North Carolina developer submitted a site plan to Boone County for the Triple Crown Retail Center on a 13-acre site on Richwood Road near I-71. That site plan described a 55,701-square-foot grocery store, which is a similar size of three other stores announced in Kentucky.

Of the three sites, the Cold Spring Pointe appears to be the furthest along, with a financing mechanism in place that could allow land acquisition to begin by November, according to city records. It also has room for another large anchor and several restaurants and would be built at the same interchange where a Meijer and Home Depot store already operate.

A Northern Kentucky store would intensify competition between Publix and Kroger, the Cincinnati-based retail giant that has successfully defended its home turf against past invasions by Walmart, Meijer, Aldi and others.

In March, Kroger filed plans a new store in Louisville that will be across the street from Kentucky’s fourth Publix store.

Kroger invaded Publix home turf in Florida in 2021, with a delivery-only grocery model that uses a robot-powered warehouse and a hub-and-spoke system of transporting orders across South Florida.