Police: Man dies after fatal shooting in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Campbell County police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a reported fight just before 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Echo Hills Drive and Licking Pike.

Police said one man, identified as Gared Williamson, had allegedly stabbed another person and stayed at the scene.

While they were on the way to the scene, dispatch told officers Williamson had then been shot by another person. The identity of the alleged shooter has not been released.

Police said both injured people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Williamson later died from his injuries.

The person who was stabbed is in stable condition.

Campbell County police are investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Campbell County Police Department at 859-547-3100.