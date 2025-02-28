NKY lawyer pleads guilty to stealing over $200,000 from Campbell County estates

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky lawyer has pleaded guilty to theft charges after she stole over $200,000 from two different Campbell County estates, according to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

Jennifer Zaccheus-Miller admitted to the thefts, the AG's office said.

According to a press release, between May 2020 and April 2024 and between June 2023 and May 2024, Zaccheus-Miller stole funds from the two separate estates.

"This defendant took advantage of Kentuckians in their grief," said AG Kenneth Coleman in a press release. "It's a shameful crime, and I'm grateful for the talented team of prosecutors who delivered justice for these victims and their families."

Zaccheus-Miller will be ordered to pay her victims restitution, according to the release.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16; the theft charges to which she pleaded guilty can carry a penalty of up to 5 to 10 years in prison.

As a result of her guilty plea, Zaccheus-Miller will "automatically and temporarily be barred from practicing law," the AG's office said, though they did not say how long that temporary ban would last.