NKU fraternity goes bald to raise money for childhood cancer research

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — At Northern Kentucky University, students and alumni went under the razor to prove bald can be beautiful — and a good cause.

It was part of an annual fundraiser the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity holds to benefit the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a non-profit that raises money for childhood cancer research.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the chapter president, Tyler Setter said they had raised about $11,000, which is the most they've ever raised from this event.

“Every year we all donate a bunch of money and then shave our heads in solidarity of children with cancer," said NKU and Sigma Phi Epsilon alumne, Joe McGinnis.

He's been shaving his head as part of the event for 14 years.

“The first time I did it was, one of our buddies in the chapter, one of his friends had cancer," McGinnis said.

Now, his reason for participating is different.

“Now I’m a father so having kids, it makes it more meaningful now," McGinnis said.

This year was Setter's first time shaving his head for the fundraiser. It's his fourth year of involvement with the event and after he quickly met his fundraising goal of $500, he decided this would be the year he'd commit to go under the clippers.

“I feel like us being able to use our resources and use our platform in order to bring it to a brighter perspective is something we can really look forward to," Setter said.