Purple People Bridge could be back open on both sides in just a few days, months after partial closure

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Purple People Bridge is just a few days from being fully reopened, according to Purple People Bridge Company President Will Weber.

Weber told WCPO 9 News that safety tests will be conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and that the project remains on schedule to be reopened by Riverfest during Labor Day Weekend.

The Purple People Bridge is a privately owned, pedestrian-only bridge with space for walkers, runners and bikers to cross from one state to another.

Crews worked on a shoring tower underneath the Cincinnati side of the bridge, where sandstone was damaged back in May.

In July, the City of Newport and the Northern Kentucky Port Authority came together to fund a $125,000 temporary repair project. The money went towards the implementation of that shoring tower underneath the Cincinnati side, acting like a car jack, Weber said.

More fundraising will be done in the future to allow for long-term repairs, according to both the bridge company and the city.

WCPO 9 News

The bridge will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 1, because viewing the fireworks from the bridge is a ticketed event. Titled Boom on the Bridge, attendees will be able to enjoy the ceremonial end of summer on the bridge from 6-11 p.m.

Weber said they will reopen later in the week, once the bridge has been cleaned.

Kevin Dailey, owner of Shiner's on the Levee, said his business has felt the impact of the bridge being closed, and stressed how important the upcoming weekend is.

"Riverfest is a big weekend for us, a lot of people come into town. So again, if it’s not open by the weekend, we’re going to lose that traffic back and forth," Dailey said.

As the project gets closer to completion, nearby residents are ready to enjoy a stroll from Kentucky to Ohio, and vice versa.

"Part of our route is always across the bridge. We do the loop and come back, and we haven’t been able to do that for quite some time now,” said Mike Litzler, who walks down by The Banks with his dog.