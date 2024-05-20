Watch Now
Purple People Bridge closed 'out of an abundance of caution'

Rae Hines | WCPO
The bridge was closed "out of an abundance of caution," an official said.
Posted at 6:23 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 06:30:22-04

CINCINNATI — The Purple People Bridge is closed after several large rocks underneath the bridge fell Sunday afternoon.

Someone called 911 after they "heard or saw a piece of the bridge pier — either concrete or sandstone — fall," an official said.

WCPO was told that the company that owns the bridge will send inspectors there on Monday.

Officials have not said what caused the rocks to fall.

When the bridge will reopen is unknown at this time.

