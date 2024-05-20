Purple People Bridge closed 'out of an abundance of caution'

CINCINNATI — The Purple People Bridge is closed after several large rocks underneath the bridge fell Sunday afternoon.

Someone called 911 after they "heard or saw a piece of the bridge pier — either concrete or sandstone — fall," an official said.

Rae Hines | WCPO WCPO was told that the company that owns the bridge will send inspectors there on Monday.

The bridge was closed "out of an abundance of caution," an official said.

Officials have not said what caused the rocks to fall.

When the bridge will reopen is unknown at this time.

