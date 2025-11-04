Newport to pay for Purple People Bridge support towers amid search for permanent fix

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport is taking another step in its stewardship of the Purple People Bridge, entering into a short-term rental agreement to keep the emergency support system in place as plans for a permanent fix move forward.

The city is entering the with LRT Restoration Technologies, LLC, for the ongoing rental and inspection of the emergency shoring system supporting the failed masonry pier on the Purple People Bridge. Newport became the official owner of the bridge in September and must now execute the agreement for the shoring system directly.

“This is shoring that was put up last year by the Purple People Bridge Company,” said Newport Assistant Manager Brian Steffen. “We’ve since inherited that shoring expense while we seek out permanent repairs for the bridge.”

In 2024, LRT Restoration Technologies installed the emergency shoring tower after discovering significant structural distress in one of the bridge’s masonry piers. According to the city, the shoring tower remains essential not only for ongoing temporary stabilization but also as part of the planned lifting system to realign and repair the damaged section of the bridge during restoration.

The city said the action taken by the commission ensures continued safety and structural stability while designing and funding efforts for permanent restoration are in the works.

Newport City Manager John Hayden said a permanent fix for the bridge is approximately $500,000. He said the city has about $200,000 in external funding to put toward that, without factoring in city resources.

“We’re going to have some conversations later this week where there’s a possibility that we could raise a little bit more money,” Hayden said. “So, the goal would be for us to get rid of these towers as soon as humanly possible; however, it’s not going to happen this month, clearly.”

The city said that collaborative efforts of BeNKY and MeetNKY are committed to supporting the permanent repair and restoration of the Purple People Bridge, and Newport will continue to actively pursue all available outside funding sources, including state, federal, and regional grants, to support both the temporary shoring and long-term restoration work. Allocation of city funds will be considered only as a last resort, once all external funding avenues have been exhausted.

Hayden said the city is hopeful that it can eliminate the bridge towers within the next four or five months.

The proposed monthly cost is $8,697. The rental continues on a month-to-month basis pending final engineering design, funding approval and construction of permanent restoration measures.

“I think it’s important that we get rid of this sunk cost as soon as possible,” Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. said. “Every month, it’s a sunk cost, and I know that we’re working towards the fundraising, and look forward to getting that permanent fix.”

