Glier's Goettafest announces dates for its 22nd return

NEWPORT, Ky. — A 22-year tradition will return to the banks of the Ohio River at the end of July to celebrate one of the Greater Cincinnati region's culinary staples — and no, it's not the chili.

Glier's Goettafest will return to Newport for two weekends: July 27-30 and August 3-6. This is the second year the festival has expanded to encompass more than one weekend.

The gathering began in 2001 and has blossomed into one of the Tri-State's biggest food festivals of the summer.

In total, the festival will span eight days, providing good goetta-getting opportunities for just about every craving. According to a press release, the 2023 menu will feature 60 different menu items, ranging from traditional goetta recipes to twists like goetta pizza, goetta nachos and goetta mac and cheese.

Live music will also return to the festival, on two stages — the Goetta Stage to the west and the Goetta Saloon to the east — that will feature a variety of musical artists every day of Goettafest.

Glier's Goettafest also encompasses activities to keep the whole family entertained while they chow down on the menu offerings. A dedicated Kids' Zone will feature games and entertainment while those curious about Cincinnati's connection with a German-based meat-and-grain sausage can visit the All About Goetta booth.

"Goetta is more than just a food — it's a part of our heritage and a cherished tradition," said Kerry Schall, Glier’s Meats director of marketing and Glier's Goettafest organizer. "We strive to offer an even more immersive and exciting experience than any other event for all goetta enthusiasts. Over the years, we've listened to the feedback from our loyal attendees and have created an event that truly celebrates our love for goetta in all its forms."

The festival hours vary, based on the day but admission is free and open to the public. The two-weekend "celebration of all things goetta" will be held at Newport's Festival Park at the Newport Levee.