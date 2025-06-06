'Get it together' | Newport community calls for forensic audit amid school district's financial crisis

NEWPORT, Ky. — Parents and former teachers in Newport are demanding a forensic audit of the Newport Independent School District as the district faces a $3.9 million deficit.

A forensic audit is a thorough review of the district's finances and operations.

At last month's board meeting, community members voiced their concerns after 26 teachers received pink slips, with uncertainty about what might be cut next in the district.

"You need to get it together or we're not going to have anybody in Newport that's interested in educating," one attendee said during the May 28 board meeting.

Chris Myers, a Newport parent, expressed frustration with the school board's actions.

"The board says they want the best for our kids," said Myers. "They haven't really, to me, they haven't shown that yet."

A former board member made serious allegations about the district's finances during the meeting, including claims of fraudulent credit card use and improper payments.

"It's disheartening to know for a fact — this is not stipulations — for a fact, a superintendent taking vacation to get married on the beach — and the trip was paid for by your taxes," said Andrea Janovic.

Board President Ramona Malone told attendees that a forensic audit was "a conversation we're having," but instead of addressing that request, more cuts were approved at Wednesday's special board meeting.

The board eliminated the district's chief academic officer and director of facilities, transportation and safety. They also approved a hiring freeze on the director of curriculum position.

Parents like Myers are asking the district to make decisions that prioritize students.

"Why are we cutting teaching and upsizing the classrooms when you have classes in the high school that won't have nearly the amount of students in them that these intermediate teachers are going to have," said Myers.

Additionally, the board approved paying Superintendent Tony Watts $175,000 to resign. The settlement agreement means Watts gives up any right to sue the district or seek additional benefits. His duties as superintendent will end June 30, but he'll stay with the district until Aug. 1.

"Doing all these cuts when you're not thinking of the kids — you're not thinking of the staff you're keeping and the situation you're putting them in," said Myers.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m.